Oppo has officially announced the launch of its flagship Oppo R15 and Oppo R15 Dream Mirror Edition smartphones in China.

The regular Oppo R15 has been launched at a price of CNY 2,999 (approximately Rs 30,800) and is available in white, red and purple color variants. The R15 Dream Mirror Edition is priced slightly higher at CNY 3,299 (around Rs 33,900), and comes in only the Hot Red color option.

There is also an Oppo R15 Dream Mirror Edition that comes with a 3D black ceramic body, priced at CNY 3,499 (approximately Rs 36,900).

The smartphones are currently up for pre-order on the company's official Chinese site, and will go on sale in the country starting Sunday, April 1.

The Oppo R15 was recently leaked, showing an iPhone X-like display notch and a bezel-less design with a near 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is speculated that the upcoming OnePlus 6 could feature a similar design.

Meanwhile, Oppo is set to launch March 26 a similar-looking smartphone called Oppo F7 in India. The F7 will be Oppo's flagship smartphone for 2018 in India, and will come with slightly different specs than its Chinese counterpart.

Oppo R15 Specifications

Oppo R15 comes with a 6.28-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a resolution of 2,280x1,080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core processor clocked at 2.0GHz and coupled with a Mali G72 MP3 GPU. The phone packs 6 GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, expandable via microSD card up to 256GB.

Oppo R15 sports a dual-camera setup on the back, which is a combination of a 16MP Sony IMX519 primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture, 1.22-micron pixel size and Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS), and a 5MP secondary camera with f/2.2 aperture lens. On the front, there is a 20MP selfie snapper with an updated smart beauty feature.

Oppo R15 is fuelled by a 3,450mAh battery with Oppo's proprietary VOOC fast-charging technology, which the company claims offers 2 hours of talk time with just 5 minutes of charging.

In terms of the software, the Oppo R15 and R15 Dream Mirror Edition run the company's custom-made ColorOS built on top of Android 8.1 Oreo. The phones come with a fingerprint scanner that can be seen on the back.

Oppo R15 Dream Mirror Edition Specifications

The Oppo R15 Dream Mirror Edition is basically the Oppo R15 with a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and an upgraded rear-camera setup.

The R15 Dream Mirror Edition is powered by a Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor with a clock speed of 2.2GHz along with an Adreno 512 GPU, coupled with the same 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage (expandable up to 256GB via microSD card).

The R15 Dream Mirror Edition upgrades the 5MP secondary rear camera on the regular model to a 20MP shooter. Thus, the Dream Mirror edition has a 16MP+20MP rear-camera setup, as compared to the 16MP+5MP on the regular model. The battery on the R15 Dream Mirror Edition is also slightly smaller at 3,400mAh.

Will OnePlus 6 feature a similar design and specs?

There have been plenty of rumors suggesting that OnePlus 6 could sport an iPhone X-like design, complete with the display notch, and it goes without saying that it could borrow some design cues from Oppo R15 (since OnePlus and Oppo are owned by the same company).

However, design aside, OnePlus 6 will definitely feature better specs. We could at least expect the flasghip Snapdragon 845 chipset and 8GB of RAM.