Oppo finally joined the bezel-less smartphone jamboree when it announced the beautiful Oppo F5 smartphone in India on Thursday, November 2. But while the company's Indian arm was busy launching the F5, the Chinese handset maker announced not one but two bezel-less smartphones, Oppo R11s and R11s Plus, for its home market.

Unlike the Oppo F5 launched in India which sports a single 16MP rear-camera, the R11s and R11s Plus will also have a dual rear-camera setup apart from the bezel-less displays.

Prior to their official launch, the R11s and R11s Plus' specs and images were leaked on various occasions. And with all the pre-launch leaks and official teasers creating the much-required excitement and interest among buyers, Oppo R11s has reportedly recorded well over 300,000 pre-registrations on Chinese online retailer JD.com just hours after being launched. And if this trend continues, the device could easily be on its way to hit the two-million mark before it goes on sale on November 10.

Oppo R11s and R11s Plus Specifications:

To recall, Oppo R11s and R11s Plus are quite similar in terms of the specs and design, except for a few differences in display size, RAM and battery.

The R11s sports a 6.01-inch full HD+ (1080x2160) AMOLED display with 18:9 screen aspect ratio. The R11s Plus, as the name suggests, features a bigger 6.43-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with 1080x2160 pixels resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio. Oppo claims that both phones have an 85 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Just like other smartphones by Oppo, the R11s and R11s Plus come with impressive camera hardware. Only this time, they flaunt dual-cameras at the back. The R11s and R11s Plus feature a 16MP+20MP rear camera setup with the primary 16MP unit featuring f/1.7 aperture and PDAF while the secondary 20MP unit comes with f/2.6 aperture. The dual-rear camera supports 4K video recording.

Also at the back is a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner with an oval shape (which accommodates the fingertip better) just above the company logo.

The front-facing selfie camera is a 20MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture (the same unit as the F5). Both the front and rear cameras have a portrait mode.

Powering both the phones is the same Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor that's clocked at 2.2Ghz along with Adreno 512 GPU. But while the R11s comes with 4GB RAM, the R11s Plus, comes with 6 gigs of RAM. However, in terms of storage, both the devices come with 64GB of internal storage which can be further expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card.

The 'Plus' treatment also carries over to the battery as well. The R11s Plus packs a larger 4000mAh battery, while the regular R11s is backed is a 3205mAh battery. The phones also come with Oppo's proprietary 'VOOC flash charge' fast charging support.

The Oppo R11s and R11s Plus run Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box with Oppo's ColorOS 3.2 custom UI on top.

Oppo R11s and R11s Plus Price and availability:

In terms of pricing, the R11s is priced at 2,999 Chinese Yuan (approx. Rs 29,300) and the bigger R11s Plus comes at 3,699 Yuan (approx. Rs 36,000).

Oppo R11s and R11s Plus come in three different colours options – Black, Champagne and Red.

As of now, the Oppo R11s and R11s Plus are available for pre-order on JD.com in China and will be available starting November 10. There's no official word from Oppo on whether it will launch these phones in the Indian market.