Oppo has been launching quite a few smartphones of late. The Chinese smartphone maker has now added yet another smartphone to its growing portfolio. Dubbed Oppo A79, the new smartphone features an 18:9 display and looks identical to the Oppo R11s flagship smartphone in terms of the design. However, there is some difference in terms of the specifications.

Oppo A79 specifications

The Oppo A79 is built around a 6-inch OLED display which features 2180 x 1080 pixels resolution and an 18:9 aspect ratio. The top and bottom bezels have been significantly reduced owing to the taller display. Powering the A79 is a 2.5Ghz MediaTek Helio P23 octa-core processor which is coupled with 4GB of RAM under the hood. There's also 64GB of onboard storage which can be expanded further via a microSD card (up to 256GB).

On the optics front, the Oppo A79 comes with a 16MP rear camera with a f/1.8 aperture and another 16MP unit up front with f/2.0 aperture. Though the Oppo A79 lacks a dual-camera setup (which the R11s does), the higher aperture should ensure better pictures in low light conditions. Also, at the back is a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner below the primary rear camera.

The handset is fuelled by a 3,000mAh non-removable battery which comes with Oppo's proprietary VOOC fast charging support.

Oppo A79 runs ColorOS 3.2 custom skin based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

Oppo A79 price and availability

The Oppo A79 is currently listed on the company's Chinese website for CNY 2,399 (approx. Rs 23,500) and will go on sale starting December 1. The device is available in black and gold colour options. That being said, it is unclear whether Oppo plans to bring the device to India since the similarly specced Oppo F5 (Review) is already quite popular in the country.