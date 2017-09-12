After long silence, OPPO is back and it has launched a new smartphone targeting the entry-level segment in India. On Tuesday, the Chinese smartphone giant expanded its "A" series with the addition of A71 smartphone, which gives budget shoppers a premium choice without drilling a deep hole in their pockets.

OPPO A71 is an ultra-sleek smartphone with metal unibody, offering OPPO's signature design outside of its "Selfie Expert F" series. The new smartphone comes with an affordable price tag of Rs. 12,990, which is well justified by the specs onboard.

Considering the camera is OPPO's prime focus in all smartphones, the A71 gets treated with a 13-megapixel rear-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture, which uses Multi-Frame Denoising technology for better low-light photos, creates Bokeh effect with a secondary camera and has incredible focusing speeds. Selfies are taken care by a 5MP front snapper with Beautify 4.0 and f/2.4 aperture size.

While the camera specs in the A71 do not match those of OPPO's F series, but they do the job just fine for a sub-Rs. 15,000 smartphone.

Beyond its camera, the A71 packs power under its hood. There is a 1.5GHz octa-core MediaTek MT6750 chipset, which is paired with 3GB RAM, 16GB storage and 3000mAh battery. The handset weighs 137 grams with battery and it is just 7.6mm thick.

Complimenting the nano silver technology strengthened-metal with rounded corners is a 5.2-inch HD display. OPPO A71 is powered by Android 7.1 Nougat-based ColorOS 3.1, which gives a refreshing user experience despite Android at heart.

"With A71 we aim to reach out to a greater and wider set of consumers and offer them a great camera experience. The A71 brings consumers premium photography and advanced features at an affordable price point." Sky Li, OPPO President and Managing Director of International Mobile Business, said in a statement.

Other features in the A71 include dual SIM support, 4G VoLTE, eye-protection display, split-screen and more. OPPO A71 comes in black and gold colours, and it is available on Flipkart, Amazon, Paytm and offline stores.

But OPPO is also hosting another event this month, where it is going to launch a special Diwali Edition smartphone. If the A71 doesn't fulfill your demands, it's best to wait for the upcoming F-series smartphone.