OPPO India is on the receiving end of a major backlash after a company official reportedly tore and dumped the national flag in a dustbin. The incident spread like wildfire, with protesters gathering outside OPPO's Noida office on Tuesday and stern criticism on social media.

As of this writing, OPPO India said that it is "investigating the situation" and an update will be shared after verifying all the facts. In the meantime, OPPO has become an "anti-national" target.

International Business Times, India, has reached out to OPPO for a comment, and we'll update the story as soon as there's a response. Currently, there's no confirmation or any specifics on the details of the incident. It also remains unclear who carried out such a behavior.

Twitter has erupted with posts, criticizing the Chinese smartphone maker for the indecent act and calling out to ban OPPO products. Below are some of the tweets from people commenting their views about the incident.

Outside #Oppo office in #Noida. Riot-like situation because of insult to national flag by a Chinese official #nationalism pic.twitter.com/NPCFHyAd6L — Ishveena (@rosaceous) March 28, 2017

#Oppo phones should not be bought, be Indian — aadhiswaran (@aadhiswaran) March 28, 2017

Takes years to build a brand and a moment of foolishness to destroy #Oppo controversy — Venkatesha Babu (@venkateshababu) March 28, 2017

Having worked in the Mobile trade, I can assure you the #Oppo incident is nothing new. Chinese/Koreans treat Indians like shit. — D (@DopeFloat) March 28, 2017

The incident follows a similar backlash involving Amazon Canada, which had listed doormats with Indian flag printed on them. The issue escalated quickly, and external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj demanded Amazon Canada to remove the product listing and issue an apology for disrespecting the national flag.