OPPO held a press conference at the MWC 2017 in Barcelona, Spain, last week, after its 5X Dual Camera Zoom launch. The company's hardware director Dr. King Bai elaborated on the latest camera technology launched at the mobile trade show, held between February 27 and March 2.

Since OPPO launched just a prototype device at the event, there has been little information on when the new technology will go commercial. Answering to the media at the press event, King said the implementation of the new technology will be based on consumer demand. But it is clear that the company is strengthening its position as a camera phone brand amidst the rapid growing competition.

Dr. King also said that the "5X Dual Camera Zoom" technology is not exclusive and that the company is open to license it to other OEMs. Any takers?