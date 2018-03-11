Oppo India began teasing a new F7 smartphone series in India set to launch on March 26 and as per the latest teaser photos, it looks like two Indian cricketers will be the new brand ambassadors.

Going by the pictures, the first player has his hair colored blue and it is most likely the flamboyant all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who by the way had flaunted the same hairdo in the recently concluded South Africa series.

The other sportsman is likely Rohit Sharma. Though the face is not clear, we can see the wedding ring on the finger holding the phone, and any cricket fan would know how Sharma often shows affection for his wife Ritika by kissing the wedding ring after reaching milestones on the ground.

It's time to guess who the second mystery cricketer is, with the #OPPOF7. Take a guess. pic.twitter.com/hyAJ90GnOJ — OPPO Mobile India (@oppomobileindia) March 11, 2018

Sharma is currently leading the country in the tri-nation Nihadas Trophy in Sri Lanka. He will be back in India during the Oppo event on March 26.

Oppo F7: What we know so far

The Oppo India teaser confirms the new F7 will have Apple iPhone X-like notch on the top.

It is believed that the Oppo F7 will feature 6.0-inch FullView screen having full HD+ (2160x1080p) resolution and 18.5:9 aspect ratio.

Like previous F series, the highlight of the upcoming device will be its front camera. It is said to come with 25MP snapper with Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based camera app for improved selfie image quality and also offer real-time Augmented Reality (AR)-face sticker option, HDR (High Dynamic Range), Beautification modes like we see in high-end phones.

Though Oppo F7 is coming with the iPhone X-like notch featuring the front-camera, it is unlikely to house any expensive biometric sensor capable of tracking 3D facial pattern of the owner, but will offer face unlock based on 2D images. Also, it is unlikely to operate in dark conditions.

Other expected features include MediaTek octa-core processor, 64GB storage and with two RAM variants — 4GB and 6GB.

There is no word on the price, but it is likely to cost anywhere between Rs 18,000 and Rs 30,000.

