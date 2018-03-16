OPPO is launching its latest F-series smartphone in India on March 26 and the ongoing social media campaigns are building up the much-needed hype for the upcoming OPPO F7.

In a matter of few days, all the mystery around OPPO F7 will finally be put to rest. But the phone's teasers haven't left much for imagination and now we have all the key features of the F7 smartphone and its full frontal design.

OPPO has already confirmed that the F7 will be launched in India on March 26, in the presence of three cricketers, Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin. The phone's uncanny resemblance to the iPhone X is the talk of the town for now.

Design & display

The first thing you'll notice about OPPO F7 is its bezel-less display with a tiny notch on the top, which was popularized by Apple in iPhone X. The bezel-less design allows OPPO to pack a larger display and the F7 is going to have a 6.2-inch Full HD+ display with 89.09 percent screen-to-body ratio and 19:9 aspect ratio.

Despite the large display, OPPO is guaranteeing F7's handiness, which isn't surprising given the rising trend of 18:9 displays in smartphones.

Selfie camera and the notch

The notch on the top of the F7's display has one purpose, accommodate the important sensors on a bezel-less phone. OPPO F7's notch features a speaker, a proximity sensor and a selfie camera, which is another great USP for the OPPO F7.

OPPO F7 is going to have a 25MP front-facing snapper, equipped with AI Beauty, real-time HDR technology for clearer and better selfies. We've seen how OPPO has used AI for its selfie cameras in the past, which makes OPPO F7's camera a worthy addition.

OPPO F7 will have new camera features such as AI selfie, Cover Shot and AR stickers.

According to the Chinese smartphone maker, it was amongst the first companies to patent the notch-shaped full screen design in January 2017. The designs (as shown below) were approved and publicized by the State Intellectual Property Office of PRC in September last year. But it looks like Apple, followed by many other brands beat OPPO to commercialize notch-design in the market.

Not all mysteries are solved

Even though key features of OPPO F7 are out, there are several details expected to be revealed on March 26. The pricing is one of the biggest mysteries and the company says it's going to be "tremendously competitive".

It's worth mentioning that before the launch of OPPO F7, Vivo is also unveiling its bezel-less notch-design Vivo V9 on March 23. It is important for OPPO to make sure the F7 pricing remains competitive, at least when compared against Vivo's rival.