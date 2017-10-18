After Vivo, OnePlus and Xiaomi, it's OPPO's turn to create some waves in the Indian smartphone market. The Chinese tech giant, which registered 117 percent YoY growth in Q3 2017, has confirmed the launch event for November 2, where it plans to unveil the new "Selfie Expert."

Though tried hard to hold the spec details, the leaks still managed to make their way. Several reports have suggested that the company is going to unveil its all-new OPPO F5 smartphone at the upcoming launch event.

While it's no longer a surprise that the OPPO F5 will go toe-to-toe with rivals such as Xiaomi Mi MiX 2, Huawei Honor 9i and Vivo V7+ with its bezel-less, 18:9 aspect ratio display, a new leak gives away more than expected. A Philippines-based tech blog received a tip from an online retailer giving away most of its specs ahead of the official launch.

If the latest leak holds any truth, then the specs of the OPPO F5 are bound to impress fans and worry its competitors. Let's take a look at the complete spec-sheet.

As per the leak, the OPPO F5 smartphone will come with a 6-inch display, which we already know will have a full HD+ (2160x1080p) resolution and an 18:9 aspect ratio. Contrary to earlier reports, the new leak suggests a dual-camera setup on the front combining 20MP+16MP sensors. Given OPPO's history with dual cameras, the secondary lens will be a wide angle.

In addition to that, an earlier report suggested that OPPO F5 will have an AI-powered Beauty Recognition feature that will enhance selfies. Combine that with dual cameras, and we cannot wait to test it out.

The leak further suggests the rear camera will be a single 20MP sensor with LED flash. Under the hood, the F5 smartphone is expected to have a Snapdragon 660 chipset, 6GB RAM, 64GB expandable storage and Android 7.0 Nougat-based ColorOS 3.1.

OPPO F5 is expected to feature a 4,000mAh battery, a fingerprint scanner, micro USB slot for charging and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Even though the F5's launch in India is dated for early next month, it is expected to be released in the Philippines as early as next week. This will give us a clear insight into what the phone will offer before it gets India launch.

OPPO F5's pricing in India will be a huge determining factor for its success. Since the competition is Vivo V7+ and Honor 9i, it will be safe to price it around Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 25,000. But it is a widely speculated area and we would like to wait until the final verdict from the company on November 2. Stay tuned.