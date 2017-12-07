OPPO has made a name for itself in India as a leader in selfie smartphones. The company's product portfolio includes a wide range of smartphones with capable selfie cameras that users have grown the love.

The latest addition to the gang was the OPPO F5, which we reviewed recently. Now there's another worthy addition, for those who find the F5 a bit expensive.

OPPO F5's affordable variant, OPPO F5 Youth, has finally arrived in India with features that make OPPO F5 so popular.

OPPO F5 Youth will go on sale in the country starting Friday, December 8, via offline and online stores across the country. For the price of Rs 16,990, the F5 Youth has some interesting specs to offer budget shoppers.

OPPO F5 Youth, which was originally launched in the Philippines last month, comes with a 6-inch Full HD+ display with a tall 18:9 aspect ratio, which makes it look like the original F5.

It features a 13MP rear-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture and a 16MP selfie snapper with f/2.0 aperture, which is a slight downgrade from the F5. But the AI Beautification mode is retained in the F5 Youth to offer users delightful selfies.

To recall, OPPO F5 came with a 16MP rear-facing snapper with f/1.8 aperture and a 20MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture.

In terms of performance, the F5 Youth is treated with a MediaTek Helio P23 octa-core chipset paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage with microSD card support up to 256GB.

The difference here is the F5's 4GB and 6GB RAM options in the 32GB and 64GB storage variants, respectively. But the extra RAM and upgraded camera costs buyers Rs 19,990 and Rs 24,990, respectively.

Other features in the F5 Youth include dual SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Android 7.1 Nougat-based ColorOS and the same 3,200mAh battery.

The rear-mounted fingerprint sensor is snappy and efficient, and users can take advantage of the facial recognition to unlock the device, which we found quite useful in the F5 smartphone.