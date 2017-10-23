OPPO F5's arrival is only a few days away, and details about the new phone continue to pour. Following a series of reports about the new smartphone's competitive features, International Business Times, India, received information about OPPO F5 that settles other rumours.

OPPO F5 is going to be launched in India at an event in Mumbai on November 2. The well-known Chinese brand will make itself a part of the changing trend in the mobile industry, which demands bezel-less design. As per the information we received, OPPO F5 will be the company's first full-screen FHD+ smartphone.

As per the photos of the device we received, there's no physical home button below the 18:9 ratio display and the bezels are trimmed significantly. The top bezel accommodates a single camera sensor, a speaker and a proximity sensor. This squashes rumours about the phone coming with dual front cameras.

Earlier in the month, a report had suggested that the OPPO F5 would have a new artificial intelligence technology integrated into the single-lens front camera. According to our information, this OPPO F5 feature is indeed true. The new AI Beauty technology in the OPPO F5 will use artificial intelligence to enhance a selfie by referencing other facial images from a massive global photo database.

Besides OPPO F5's AI-powered selfie camera and bezel-less design, other specifications such as the processor, RAM, storage, battery and camera are open to speculation. OPPO's new F5 smartphone will also come with an "updated operating system" but it remains unknown if there will be Android Nougat upgrade or a new ColorOS version under the hood.

Looking closely at the details we received, it also certain that OPPO will not launch a green colour version as reported earlier. Instead, there will be red and black and gold and white colour combinations to impress fans.

The partial rear design shown in one of the latest renders reveal that the OPPO F5 will have a single lens at the back too.

The missing details of the phone were covered by rumours and speculations. It is suggested that the OPPO F5 will have a 6-inch display, a 20MP front camera, a 16MP rear camera, Snapdragon 660 chipset, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage and a 4,000mAh battery. The handset will be pitted against the likes of Vivo V7+, Honor 9i, and others with a price tag of around Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 25,000.