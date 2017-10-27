The most awaited Oppo F5 is finally official. The all-new bezel-less Oppo F5 comes with an immersive 6-inches screen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2160 pixels, and an aspect ratio of 18:9. This time, the Oppo F5 drops the fingerprint scanner from the front screen, and has shifted it to the back panel.

The interesting part is the phone's face-unlocking feature, which can recognise your face to unlock the phone. However, Oppo also warns that this isn't as safe as the fingerprint scanner.

The all-new F5 comes with a 20MP f/2.0 unit, front-facing camera with AI potential. It's "Beauty recognition feature" can scan up to 200 facial spots while its selfie camera is backed by 1/2.8-inches sensors. The Oppo F5 is capable of taking selfies in Portrait mode, with some artificial blur tool.

When it comes to the rear camera, the new flagship features a 16MP shooter with an f/1.8 aperture. This new flagship will arrive in two variants, one with 32GB storage paired with 4GB of RAM, and another with 64GB with 6GB of RAM. Both the device will have an expandable memory of 256GB.

This latest flagship boasts unibody metal design and comes with dedicated SIM and MicroSD slots. Oppo F5 is backed with a 3200mAh battery for long battery life. It sports something called the O-share file sharing feature, which can transfer files 100 times faster than Bluetooth.

Oppo F5 sports a 2.5GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P23 16nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali G71 MP2 GPU. The smartphone runs on Android 7.1 Nougat with ColorOS 3.2.

Oppo F5 comes in three colours, Red, Black, and Gold. The starting price of the phone will be 15990 Philippine Peso (Rs 19,985 approx.). The pre-orders for 4GB RAM 32GB storage version is starting from October 27 until November 3, and it will go on sale from November 4. The company already has confirmed that phone will be introduced in India on November 2.