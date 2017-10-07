It's quite impressive how smartphone brands quickly pick up the trend these days. 2017 has been a year of freeing bezels and great cameras with dual sensors, and all major brands like Apple, Samsung, LG and others have already boarded the ship.

But it's not just the big brands playing the league here. Brands like Xiaomi, Vivo, Micromax and others have also adopted the new trends, and it's time for another key player to join the bandwagon. OPPO is widely expected to launch a new smartphone, which follows the trend of bezel-less smartphones.

Slashleaks has shared what appear to be promotional images of the unannounced OPPO F5, showing the handset's full design ahead of its official launch. The images are obtained from an ad aired in China, but the link to the video itself is not included.

But looking at the images, it is clear that the OPPO F5 is going to be a premium selfie smartphone with a design that we've already seen in handsets like Samsung Galaxy S8 and Vivo V7+. The bezels around the display are almost non-existent, which made it hard for OPPO to incorporate the fingerprint scanner-integrated home button on the front. The fingerprint scanner is moved to the back, like many other smartphones with such a design.

The metallic back and the 18:9 aspect ratio of the phone's display make OPPO F5 elegant. The corners of the phone are slightly curved, which should make it easier to get a grip on the phone. The button placement isn't too unique as well. The power button is on the right and the volume controls along with SIM card holder takes the left edge.

Interestingly the OPPO F5 is shown in a bright red hue, much like the recently launched OPPO F3 Diwali Limited Edition. This could mean the handset will come in red and black colours.

OPPO F5 is being advertised as the "Selfie Expert" and it boasts a single lens, which appear to have a large aperture. This is opposed to the usual dual camera strategy the company had recently adopted in its F-series smartphones.

The rear camera also has a single lens, which is not surprising given the other OPPO phones are the same. But other specifications of the F5 smartphone, such as battery, processor, RAM, storage and the rest, are guarded in the leaked material.

But there are rumours pointing towards a 6-inch Full HD+ display, 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. Considering the handset would go directly against the Vivo V7+, it is like to be priced around Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 25,000. While there is no information on the launch of this new phone, we can expect the announcement to be made as early as November. Stay tuned for more.