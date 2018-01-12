If OPPO smartphones have caught your interest but their pricing didn't match your budget, wait a little longer for an interesting launch. The Chinese smartphone-maker is expected to launch a new affordable premium smartphone in India on January 17, which will bring the trendy bezel-less design in a sub-Rs 15,000 smartphone.

OPPO F5's launch turned many heads for its camera as well as its design. The full-screen bezel-less displays are inspiring new change in how we look at smartphones.

All major OEMs are going after the 18:9 aspect ratio, accommodating a larger display area for better viewing. Now, the OPPO F5-inspired design is going to be seen in a cheaper model.

After launching OPPO F5 Youth last month, the company is making way for an upgrade in its A-series in India. The upcoming event to be hosted in Bengaluru is expected to bring the recently-launched OPPO A83 from China to India. The company has already sent out invites for the said event without giving out many details, but sources at 91Mobiles have learned of OPPO A83's arrival.

Since the handset has already been released in China, we know a lot more about the handset, including its price — ¥1,399 (around Rs 13,500). If the pricing is similar in India, the A83 is likely to make an impression among budget-conscious shoppers.

For the price, OPPO A83 offers a 5.7-inch Full HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio and a bezel-less view. This has to be a huge selling point for the handset. Much like the OPPO F5 series, the upcoming smartphone comes with the facial recognition feature, which we tested in OPPO F5 and found to be an excellent alternative to the fingerprint scanner.

In the case of OPPO A83, the lack of a fingerprint scanner makes the facial recognition feature ideal for unlocking the device in a snap.

OPPO A83 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P23 chipset, paired with 4GB RAM and 32GB storage expandable via microSD cards. In terms of camera, which is OPPO's strongest suit, there's a 13MP rear-facing snapper and an 8MP front-facing camera for selfies.

Under the hood, the phone packs a 3,090mAh battery, Android 7.1.1 Nougat, 4G VoLTE and dual SIM card support, and a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer. The metal unibody of OPPO A83 comes in two shades — black and gold — and it remains to be seen if OPPO launches both colours in India.

IBTimes India will be attending the OPPO event on January 17, so stay tuned for updates.