The much-awaited Android flagship phone Oppo F5, which is confirmed to make its debut on October 26, will be released in India early next month.

The Chinese smartphone company has started sending invites for the product showcase event on November 2 in India. Though there is no specific mention of the device name, the graphic poster comes with smartphone silhouette having a bezel-less screen and also matches global Oppo F5 teaser, which is already in the public domain.

What to expect in Oppo F5?

As per the officially released teasers, Oppo F5 is confirmed to boasts full HD+ (2160x1080p) resolution screen having 18:9 aspect ratio similar to the recently released Vivo V7+, Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 and Huawei Honor 9i, but the display size is yet to be ascertained.

If rumours are to be believed, Oppo F3 successor is most likely to feature 5.9-inch/6.0-inch screen having Gorilla Glass shield. Another improvement coming in the new phone is the front camera application and it will be powered by AI (Artificial Intelligence)-based Beauty Recognition technology to improve the selfie photography experience.

It is capable of recognising skin tone and type, the gender and age of all subjects within an image and analyze environment lighting conditions by referencing other facial images from a massive global photo database, to enhance a selfie shot.

As far as the camera hardware is concerned, Oppo F5 is said to come packed with dual-12MP snappers on the front and a 20MP shooter on the back with LED flash, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), full HD video recording capability.

Other expected features include Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core (Kryo 260 CPUs x 8), 6GB/4GB RAM, 64GB storage and a 4,000mAh battery.

