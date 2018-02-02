OPPO is keeping itself busy this new year. The Chinese tech company has been in the news for new smartphone launches in affordable A-series, such as A83 and soon to be launched A71 (2018). And the phone maker is making the headlines with a special launch to counter Honor's latest 7X smartphone.

OPPO F5 was launched in India last year and managed to get quite the attention for its selfie-centric smartphone. Since then, the company launched two variants, one with 6GB RAM for power users and the F5 Youth focused on budget shoppers. Adding to that list of OPPO F5 variants soon is going to be the all-new OPPO F5 in blue colour.

The company is calling this new variant OPPO F5 Sidharth Limited Edition, and the teasers on social media show the company's brand ambassador and celebrated actor flaunting the new colour. The upcoming variant is same as the international version of OPPO F5 Dashing Blue.

OPPO F5 Sidharth Limited Edition will be available in India starting February 3. The new paint job comes with a glossy finish, giving the premium shine like Honor 7X smartphone. OPPO F5 Gold and Black variants will continue to be available at Rs 19,990, but it remains to be seen if the new limited edition model will be priced higher or same as its siblings.

In terms of specifications, we do not expect any changes at all. OPPO F5 features a 6-inch Full HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio, a 16MP rear-facing camera with large f/1.8 aperture and a 20MP front snapper with f/2.0 aperture for selfies.

We tested the smartphone and found it to be quite compelling at the time. But 2018 has started off on a vigorous note and handsets like Honor 7X (REVIEW) with quad-camera setup and premium features cost less than Rs 15,000.

Under the hood, OPPO F5 features a 16nm MediaTek Helio P23 octa-core chipset, which is paired with 4GB RAM and offers 32GB onboard storage with an option to expand further using microSD cards. There is a 3,200mAh battery that's quite long-lasting and Android 7.1 Nougat-based ColorOS runs the show on the F5.

Besides a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, OPPO F5 comes with ultra-fast Face Unlock feature. OPPO F5 Sidharth Limited Edition will be available widely across the country and odds are favouring the same price tag. We'll know for sure on Feb. 3. Stay tuned.