The 6GB RAM variant of the Oppo F5 that boasts of a 20MP selfie camera is finally coming to India. The new smartphone was unveiled last month but only the 4GB RAM + 32GB storage variant has been made available for purchase.

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has now announced that the Oppo F5 6GB RAM variant will be launched on December 1. It is now up for pre-orders on popular e-commerce site Flipkart. Priced at Rs 24,990, the device is available only in black colour at the moment, but the red colour model, which is expected to arrive on December 9, is also up for pre-orders.

The pre-order windows for Oppo F5 6GB RAM will be closed on December 1, the day shipments begin.

Oppo F5 comes in two variants – 4GB RAM + 32GB storage model priced at Rs 19,990 and 6GB RAM + 64GB storage priced at Rs 24,990 – with memory expandable up to 256GB via microSD card.

The device sports a 6-inch LTPS IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 2,160x1,080 pixels (402 ppi pixel density) and 18:9 ratio, measures 156.5mm in height, 76mm in width and 7.5mm in thickness, and weigh 152g.

Under the hood, Oppo F5 features a Mediatek MT6763T Helio P23 processor, a ColorOS 3.2 operating system based on Android 7.1 Nougat, and a 3,200mAh battery. In terms of camera, it mounts a 16MP main camera with f/1.8 aperture, phase detection autofocus and LED flash, and a 20MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and 1/2.8" sensor size.