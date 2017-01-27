Oppo is all set to bring its selfie-focused smartphone, A57, to India about two months after its launch in China. The handset was released in its home country in November last year.

The Chinese smartphone maker has confirmed the release date of Oppo A57 in India. It said in a tweet that the selfie-focused device will hit Indian stores on February 3. However, it didn't reveal other details like pricing and availability.

[READ: Dolby drags Oppo and Vivo to Delhi High Court over patent infringement]

Oppo A57 sports a 5.2-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 720x1,280 pixels (282 ppi pixel density), powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor, houses Adreno 505 GPU, and runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow operating system.

Available in Rose Gold and Gold colours, the device features a 3GB RAM, a 32GB internal storage with expandable memory up to 128GB via microSD card, a 13MP main camera with f/2.2 aperture, phase detection autofocus, LED flash, Geo-tagging, touch focus and face detection, a whopping 16MP front-snapper with f/2.0 aperture and 1.12 µm pixel size, and 2,900mAh battery.

In terms of connectivity, the device supports dual SIM, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS, and microUSB v2.0.

The device is priced at 1,599 Yuan, which is around Rs 16,000. We are yet to know its pricing in India.