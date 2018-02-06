The February month seems to be lucky for Sonam Kapoor. Her previous movie, Neerja, released in February 2016 and now, PadMan will hit the screens on the 9th of this month. Will it have a similar fate?

Since Neerja, fans have a lot of expectations from Sonam Kapoor. The thriller-drama was a turning point in her career, as it brought out the fine actress behind the fashionista. Her earlier films didn't leave any mark, neither on the BO, nor with the critics.

From Saawariya to Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Sonam was seen as filling in the glam quotient for the movies. But Neerja was the hard-hitting answer to her haters as she proved her mettle as an actor.

Not just she garnered immense appreciation from all quarters for the movie, it also earned her a special jury award at the National Awards. And now, she is back with another interesting, content-driven film – PadMan.

Will PadMan be able to create the 'Neerja' magic for Sonam?

R. Balki's previous movies had always shown strong women protagonists, both in leads as well as supporting characters. Films like PadMan gives enough scope for the leads as well as the supporting actors to showcase their acting abilities. The actress who portrays the role of a social worker in PadMan will be sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte.

Unlike other actresses, Sonam has never shied away from sharing screen space with other actresses. Be it in PadMan, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo or her next Veere Di Wedding, where the actress will be seen along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhaskar and newbie Shikha Talsania and Sumeet Vyas.

It says a lot about the diva, who seems to trust her skills and her director's vision.

Although she has the immensely talented Radhika Apte in PadMan, the Saawariya actress is all ready to prove her talent once again.

Directed by R Balki, PadMan is based on a real-life story of Arunachalam Muruganantham from Tamil Nadu, who invented a machine to create low-cost sanitary napkins, and revolutionized the issue of menstrual hygiene in rural India.

Akshay will play Arunachalam Muruganantham, while Radhika will be his wife and Sonam as a social worker will enable and guide him to attain his goals and vision.