One of the most prestigious award shows, Filmfare, is set to be held on January 20 in Mumbai. The nominations list has been released, which has once again given rise to several speculations.

A similar thing had happened last year when Filmfare Awards ignored some deserving names like Akshay Kumar. Fans were furious when they didn't see Akshay Kumar's name in the nominations list, even though the actor had two good films – Rustom and Airlift to his credit.

However, he pacified a lot of his fans when he won National Awards for the same movies. Now, 2018 Filmfare is bringing him back to the award show after 6 years. Filmfare 2018 has not only nominated the actor for Toilet Ek Prem Katha, but the event will also see him performing on stage. In tune, we can't help but wonder -- is this a result of a guilty conscience? Will he get the Best Actor award?

Akshay is one of those actors who has reportedly boycotted award shows. So why is he back now? We can't call him a hypocrite for attending Filmfare 2018, because he also attended Star Guild Awards 2016, but his attendance in such awards shows is surprising because Akshay himself has been seen criticising these events several times.

When he was not nominated in Filmfare 2016 for Baby and people criticised the show at that time, he too said a lot things.

"Awards? (Laughs) it is alright. Many a times in the past when I have gone for awards, they give me the card and then I see around. If a person's name mentioned in the list is sitting ahead of me I am sure he will get the award. It has become a guess game. Actually not even a guess game!" India TV had quoted him as saying.

Then, in 2015, he revealed an ugly truth about these award shows on The Actors Roundtable 2015 with Rajeev Masand.

Akshay Kumar had revealed that he often gets requests from organisers to perform at awards show at a reduced fee because they would give him an award that night.

Well, we are speechless! So if Akshay, who is performing on Filmfare 2018, wins awards this time, should we think about what he said to Rajeev Masand and believe that it might just be the truth?

For now, let's celebrate that the actor is coming back on Filmfare Awards after 6 years, which may even be because of his upcoming movie promotion. He will be seen in R Balki's Padman on January 25 and the actor is promoting it in every possible way.