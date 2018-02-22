Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Nushrat Bharucha became popular faces and a lovable on-screen pair post Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011). Since then, these two are stuck in the same zone with same director Luv Ranjan.

Till date, these two have mostly done movies with each other and their director was Luv Ranjan. Now, this Friday (February 23), we will have Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety which brings back the jodi of Kartik Aaryan and Nushrat Bharucha for the fourth time after Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011), Akaash Vani (2013) and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (2015).

Isn't it high time to come out of Pyaar Ka Punchnama (PKP) zone and leave Luv Ranjan's nest?

Though the director's movies made the two famous, the actors now should explore the industry and show their talent individually in other movies. Isn't it?

Or the actors are not getting good offers, except Luv Ranjan, who also looks like is quite fond of the two?

Whatsoever is the case, Kartik and Nushrat have won hearts and have created a good fan base. The two should definitely think of trying their hands in other projects. Kartik tried his luck with Guest Iin London last year and couldn't succeed that much. But he in contact with B Town biggies and we wonder whether he will be seen next in Karan Johar's movies as he has been spotted at the director's parties.

Meanwhile, Kartik and Nushrat are set to appear in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety with PKP 2's Sunny Singh. However, this time, Luv Ranjan has not made Kartik and Nushrat the lead pair, but have put them as rivals.

The movie will give you a hilarious glimpse into the dilemma of Sonu (Kartik) whose best friend Titu's life (Sunny) and his choices are taken over by his bride-to-be Sweety (Nushrat).