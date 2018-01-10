Padmavat, which was supposed to hit screens on December 1, 2017, will now release across India on January 25. Now, the movie is all set to lock horns with Akshay Kumar-starrer Padman which will be releasing on the same day. While it is being touted to be the biggest box office clash of the year, here's how Padman can give a clean sweep to Padmavat at the box office.

Akshay Kumar

In the last couple of years, Akshay Kumar holds the record of delivering back-to-back hits at the box office. His films like Airlift, Rustom, Housefull 3, Jolly LLB 2 and Toilet - Ek Prem Katha, all became a part of the Rs 100 crore club. He is one actor in Bollywood who has been doing films out of his comfort zone leaving his action hero image, which earned him the name Khiladi Kumar, far behind. And considering his popularity and current track record, there is no doubt that Padman will also become a proud member of Rs 100 crore club.

Padman

Padman tells the real-life story of Arunachalam Muruganantham (played by Akshay) who revolutionised the concept of menstrual hygiene in rural India by creating a low-cost sanitary napkin machine. Akshay Kumar, who is playing the protagonist in Padman, takes a funny yet valid take on this social taboo of periods. While the movie has garnered immense buzz by addressing issues like menstruation, sanitary napkins, female health, and hygiene, Padman is expected to take the box office by storm when it will release on January 25. The makers of Padman have reportedly locked 3,000 plus screens across India for the release of the film.

Padmavat

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavat, on the other hand, has been the recipient of constant denials - be it from CBFC or members of the Rajput Karni Sena who have demanded a ban on the release of the film. Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Monday (January 8) said that Padmavat will not be released in Rajasthan till necessary changes, as per the suggestions given to the Centre, were incorporated in the period drama.

Also, there is no clarity on how many states will allow Padmavat to release since many political leaders opposed its screening in their respective states.

While Akshay has a record of delivering hits whenever his films get released in Republic Day week, Padmavat seems to have earned public sympathy due to the troubles it faced. If this sympathy translates to footfalls at theatres, the film can fight out Padman. But it's still a long way to go since the makers have not yet officially announced the release date of their film.

Considering all the possibilities and probabilities, Padman seems to have an upper hand at the box office as compared to Padmavat. It remains to be seen how moviegoers will narrow down their choices during the holiday week and which movie will fly high at the box office.