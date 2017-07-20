Ever since the popular South Indian actress' kidnap case made headlines, actor Dileep's name also started surfacing alleging him to be the mastermind behind the assault. Now, following the actor's arrest, his financial transactions are under the lens of the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

As per the initial estimates by ED, the actor is said to be having real estate assets worth Rs 600 crore. They have also reportedly traced his links with black money and hawala channels. Meanwhile, D Cinemas owned by Dileep in Chalakudy is also under trouble over land grab allegations. Though there were reports of land encroachment, it has been gaining more attention of late after the actor's arrest.

ED is also expected to collect evidence on various benami investments as Dileep is also said to have received huge funds from abroad. Reports suggest that they are also closely checking the actor's production ventures and stage shows, including the recently concluded Dileep US Show 2017 to get the trail of black money.

Meanwhile, rumours have it that Dileep had offered Rs 1.5 crore to main accused Pulsar Suni for torturing and capturing compromising video of the victim.

"It's been widely said that I have partnered with the said actor in real estate and other investments which are false. We have no such partnerships. I believed such news will fade soon as it has no truth behind it, but such news on partnerships again linger in the media and now I wish to make a clarity," reads her press statement.

Dileep arrest and story so far

Dileep, who has acted in Malayalam movie Kuberan, was arrested on July 10 after police collected "irrefutable proof" linking him to the actress kidnap case that took place in February. He was remanded for 14 days under judicial custody, and on the next day, the actor was sent to police custody for two days. His custodial custody was then extended by another day, and the court again denied his bail plea sending him back to sub-jail in Aluva till July 24.