In response to the humanitarian crisis being faced on account of the large influx of refugees into Bangladesh, Government of India has decided to extend assistance to Bangladesh.

The relief material was delivered in multiple consignments under "Operation Insaniyat", with the first tranche flown to Chittagong by an Indian Air Force plane later on Thursday evening.

The United Nations refugee agency, the UNHCR, had said that at least 3,70,000 Rohingya refugees have fled from the violence-affected Myanmar's Northern Rakhine state and sought refuge in Bangladesh where the limited shelter capacity is already exhausted.

What does the future hold for the Rohingya?

