Suni's Operation Alamelamma stars Manish Rishi and Shraddha Srinath in the lead roles. It is a comedy-thriller which also has Rajesh Nataranga, Aruna Balaraj, Sumukha, Pranaya Murthy, Vijeth Gowda, Karthik and others in the cast. Judah Sandy has scored the music, Abhishek Kasargod has handled the cinematography department, while Sachin has edited the flick.

Story:

As the trailer and teasers indicated, Purmy (Rishi), a vegetable auctioneer, is a fan of branded items. He is engaged to school teacher Ananya (Shraddha Srinath), a fun-loving quirky girl, who is burdened with all the responsibilities at a very young age. The hero's fascination for costly items lands him in a kidnap case and what follows next is the interesting part of the story.

What do viewers say?

People who saw the movie in the special premiere on Thursday evening have already given a thumbs-up to Operation Alamelamma. Many factors have been praised by the viewers. The well-written characters, screenplay and dialogues are the major attractions, while Manish Rishi and Shraddha Srinath's performances have added huge value to Operation Alamelamma.

Manish Rishi has got a fine start to his career and Shraddha Srinath continues to prove that she is here to make it big in Sandalwood. Abhishek Kasargod's cinematographer gets full marks and Judah Sandhy's music is a bonus for the viewers. On the flip side, the slow narration might not go well with the viewers to some extent.

Below, find what viewers have to say about the film:

Meghana Gaonkar‏: Operation almelamma is such a fun ride! @SimpleSuni 's witty trademark writing keeps you at it.. @Rishi_Purmy you were adorable in the film!

Ikyatha‏: Just watched #OperationAlamelamma and @Rishi_Purmy you were fabulous! Sakkath acting. I hope you make it big in films. Good luck!

And @ShraddhaSrinath as always, en screen presence ya. Ufff. Waiting to watch you in #VikramVedha now! #OperationAlamelamma

Cineloka.co.in‏: #OperationAlamelamma - Good one. Engaging Stuff. Climax Twist

Watch out for @ShraddhaSrinath & @Rishi_Purmy's performance.

Rating 3.5/5

#OperationAlamelamma Interval. Very Lively. Lead Pair Performance Judah's BGM is excellent.