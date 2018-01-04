Britney Spears is confident about her toned body and she proved it when she flaunted it on Instagram recently. The 36-year-old singer brightened up the photo-video sharing site when she posted a series of pictures donning a stunning pair of yellow bikini.

The Toxic hitmaker showed off her toned physique in a barely-there swimwear from her vacation with her sons Sean (12) and Jayden James (11). Sporting a hat and mirrored aviator sunglasses, the diva tied her hair up into a bun under her sunhat.

In one of the pictures, Britney is seen posing with her boys against the sea in the background. She also shared a photo of just her boys. In the third picture, Britney was seen alone, with her curves on display.

She captioned the picture: "Me and my boys enjoying the warm weather!!!" Britney shares the two sons with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline. The couple separated with the now 39-year-old backup dancer/rapper/professional wrestler in 2004 after the birth of her second son. Britney filed for a divorce in 2006.

The pop star's post comes days after she ended her Las Vegas residency. After spending four years as one of the top acts, Britney wrapped her residency show on the legendary Las Vegas Strip. "It's bittersweet," she said on Instagram announcing her last performance.

Launching "Britney: Piece of Me" show at Planet Hollywood in December 2013, People reports that the singer had originally planned a two-year run. However, she extended the act for two more years as the act drew sold-out shows time and time again.

Her last show was attended by her boyfriend Sam Asghari. He also shared a clip from the performance and captioning the video with a proud note. He wrote: "4 years of legacy, 4 years of greatness, a change in entertainment for the better! Extremely proud of my baby for kicking ass again tonight, but this time to end #pieceofme In Vegas after 4 years of residency. What a night. Happy New Year."