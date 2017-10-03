Bollywood actor Raza Murad has surprised his fans by deleting his first look from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Padmavati, hours after he unleashed it on his Facebook account

Ranveer Singh's Sultan Alauddin Khilji look from Padmavati is trending ever since the first look surfaced showing the actor in an intense and deadly avatar.

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Padmavati is one of the most awaited flicks this year, and these posters from the film have fuelled the excitement further.

Earlier, Shahid Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's poster release had also created a stir and the film has been the talk of the town ever since for it's raw and fierce looks.

And a few hours back, Raza Murad posted his look from Padmavati too. Sharing the pic on his Facebook page, Raza wrote, "this is my look in sanjay leela bhansali's "padmavati".i am playing jalaluddin khilji who was the first ruler of khilji dynasty in india.he ruled india(1290-1296)for six years and was killed by his paternal nephew and son in law,allauddin khilji,who took over the throne after killing his uncle and father in law.ranveer singh has played allaudin khilji.padmavati is obviously deepika padukone and shahid kapoor is rawal ratan singh,ruler of chittor,deepika's husband.the film would be released on 1st december,all over the world."

But soon, he deleted the picture. We wonder why?

Did Sanjay Leela Bhansali say something that made him take off the post? Did Raza break the promotion campaign that SLB is following to unveil his characters?

Also, is that an official account of the senior actor Raza? Well, let's wait and watch for the answers.

While Deepika plays the titular role, Shahid will be seen as Rawal Ratan Singh. Padmavati, also starring Jim Sarbh and Aditi Rao Hydari, is slated for release on December 1.