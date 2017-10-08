Marvel will be marking ten years since Marvel Cinematic Universe began. Though the comic brand has been around for long, the cinematic experiences were embarked with the release of Iron Man about ten years ago.

With almost all Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy uniting for Avengers: Infinity War next year, Marvel reunited everyone involved in the making of the successful ten years recently for an epic photoshoot. While it was supposed to be a secret, The Incredible Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo couldn't contain the excitement and hosted a Facebook Live on official page to tease fans.

The now-deleted video showed a room full of Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy assembling for the shoot. Not dressed in their costumes, the excited actors who have been part of the successful 10-year journey of the studio waited to kick-start the shoot.

Spotted at the secret photoshoot were the team of Thor: Ragnarok. Busy with the promotions of the Marvel movie release, the director Taika Waititi was seen accompanied by Ruffalo. Vin Diesel, Samuel L Jackson, Michael Rooker, Anthony Mackie, Evangeline Lilly, Brie Larson, Anthony and Joe Russo, Peyton Reed, Chris Pratt, Michael Douglas, Cobie Smulders, Jeff Goldblum, Chris Evans, Ryan Coogler, Chris Hemsworth, Chadwick Boseman and Michael Pena at the event.

Paul Bettany, Scarlett Johansson, Robert Downey Jr. and Jeremy Renner are also seen in the video. While Ruffalo took down the video, the video was downloaded and shared by fans.

Today, @MarvelStudios held a GIANT photoshoot with practically every actor who has been in the MCU... Here's a sneak peak from @MarkRuffalo! pic.twitter.com/0yS81KrUjn — MCU News & Tweets (@MCU_Tweets) October 7, 2017

Groot star Diesel too shared a video from the event is still available on Facebook. The video features more stars and shares a sneak peek of what is happening in the studio.

Hours after the video was shared, Hayley Atwell also shared a few images from the shooting site to confirm she was present at the occasion. More behind the scene photos were shared by the actors and directors present at the occasion.

@paulbettany sharing his love for the men of Marvel #marvelreunionparty @cobiesmulders A post shared by Hayley Atwell (@wellhayley) on Oct 7, 2017 at 9:24am PDT

Darkness for ya!! These Muthafukkaz @doncheadle @chadwickboseman @laurence.fishburne & da Mackman! All in with these Bruthaz! A post shared by Samuel L Jackson (@samuelljackson) on Oct 7, 2017 at 1:15pm PDT

Wearing a @mrselfportrait dress for photoshoot Saturday with this one! @pomin8r #superheroes #avengers #trafficcone A post shared by Karen Gillan (@karengillanofficial) on Oct 7, 2017 at 12:33pm PDT

Though this looks like it was a fun activity, Marvel is yet to inform fans about their plans regarding the 10-year anniversary celebrations. The studios did confirm that there is something planned however it is still under the wraps. The only detail from the Studio that has been shared online is the 10-year anniversary logo unveiled at D23 which was eventually leaked online.

The brand new @MarvelStudios: Ten Year Anniversary logo has been unveiled! pic.twitter.com/o0uiEX3wyF — MCU News & Tweets (@MCU_Tweets) July 15, 2017

The MCU has seen 16 movies released featuring Iron Man in 2008, Captain America, The Incredible Hulk, Thor, Doctor Strange, Ant-Man and the Avengers. The studio not only prepares to commemorate the decade but is also headed for the release of Thor: Ragnarok, premiering on November 3, followed by Black Panther on February 16, 2018, leading up to the epic Avengers meet Guardians of the Galaxy in May next year with the release of Avengers: Infinity War.