Goofups happen. But this one is hilarious: A cricketer is getting all the limelight on Twitter for a Best Actor award!

A leading magazine posted a tweet to congratulate Irrfan Khan, but ended up tagging cricketer Irfan Pathan instead. It wrote: "It was definitely well deserved, @IrfanPathan"

The cricketer soon responded, writing: "Thank u n sorry I couldn't make it but u can send the award to me at my home ;);)"

Now, that's how you nail it. We wonder what Irrfan Khan has to say about this.

Meanwhile, Jio Filmfare Awards was held on January 20 and Irrfan Khan won Best Actor award for the film Hindi Medium.

He was not present at the ceremony to collect the award but posted a message on social media saying: "The journey of #HindiMedium has been testament to celebration of a story that is told from the heart, of good content and most of all the want and sincerity to inculcate and encourage change. Thank you to Filmfareand our audience who have been part of my journey and also for giving this movie the adulation it has got! congratulations to the entire team! #JioFilmfareAwards"

He also said in a statement: "Hindi Medium is very close to my heart and I wish to keep telling stories like these for the audience. When you believe in your work, the world also believes with you. It is good to know that the stories you believe in is what the audiences is also looking for. It's time for change and I am glad there is acceptance to this change."