Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter were reportedly spotted kissing and getting intimate inside a buggy. The two reportedly got cosy for hours, and it continued till 5 in the morning.

Before you people jump the gun, let us clarify that the above-mentioned incident actually an intimate scene between Janhvi and Ishaan's characters for their upcoming movie Dhadak.

According to Mumbai Mirror, the two star-kids recently shot for a make-out scene for Dhadak. The scene required them to engage in kissing and a lot of touching, the report said.

Not just that, shooting for the said intimate scene went on for two-and-a-half hours inside a buggy. After a break for dinner, the duo resumed shooting for the sequence well after midnight, and continued till 5 am, the report said.

While Ishaan sported a casual look, wearing denim jeans, Sridevi's daughter appeared more traditional in a designer ghagra-choli during the shoot.

Latest from the sets of #Dhadak. The film is currently being shot in Mumbai’s Film City studio where an opulent Rajasthani haveli has been recreated. #IshaanKhattar #JanhviKapoor @DharmaMovies pic.twitter.com/jSXnaofQ6I — Rahul Raut (@Rahulrautwrites) January 31, 2018

The scene was shot in Mumbai's Film City. Unlike in Sairat, the Marathi film of which Dhadak is a remake, where the onscreen lovers were seen getting intimate inside a car, this was inside a buggy.

While this intimacy between Ishaan and Janhvi was with regard to their film, there were reports that the duo was dating in real life, too. Repeated sightings of the two together had given rise to the rumours of their affair.

Ishaan had just some time ago shared a close-up picture of Janhvi on his Instagram account, supposedly calling her "magic". "Catch the magic in 2018", he had captioned the image.

Catch the magic in 2018 A post shared by Ishaan Khatter (@ishaan95) on Dec 31, 2017 at 11:18pm PST

While it is hard to say if the two are actually dating or not, one thing is certain: Fans are eagerly waiting to see them romance on screen.