We are just five days away from what is touted to be the Fight of the Century between Mixed Martial Arts star Conor McGregor (21-3) and undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather (49-0) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The August 26 matchup between two of the most celebrated fighters of the current generation is likely to smash all collection records of the past, including that of the May 2015 fight between Filipino legend Manny Pacquiao and Mayweather.

Not many are willing to bet against Mayweather, who has come out of retirement after agreeing to a nine-figure payday. The American boxing legend is unlikely to be tested inside the ring by McGregor, who is gearing up for his first professional boxing bout.

The chances of McGregor spoiling Mayweather's chances of earning the 50th win of his undefeated boxing career remains bleak. The Ultimate Fighting Championships (UFC) star only recently acquired a boxing licence in California, but his prowess inside the Octagon is unlikely to help him when it comes to battling inside the ring.

However, there has been no dearth of trash talk from the McGregor, who is known for his firebrand character. The pre-fight press conference, held at four cities in July, showed how well the UFC star can market himself.

As it turns out, McGregor has taken his trash-talking to the next level. The Dubliner has sent out a quirky warning to Mayweather, saying the American would have to resurrect martial arts legend Bruce Lee and spar with him to stand a chance of winning the bout on Sunday.

"I am not like any other mixed martial artist. I am not like any other boxer. I am in a league of my own, and I'll prove that August 26," McGregor said.

He added: "What other mixed martial artist is there like me? He'd need to reincarnate Bruce Lee, and that would be the only person he could bring in that could mimic me with the way that I'm coming at him."

McGregor ready for lifetime performance

McGregor revealed he has left no stone unturned when it comes to training. Notably, The Irish star had shared clips from his rigorous training schedules to get his fans excited about the chances of him winning.

With a strong counter left hand, McGregor has reportedly impressed quite a few of his sparring partners, including former IBO welterweight champion Chris Van Heerden. However, it will be interesting to see if the UFC star can withstand the barrage of punches that are likely to come his way.

McGregor though, as usual, sounds confident.

"We [McGregor and team] are ready to go to put on the performance of a lifetime, of my lifetime – of my team's lifetime and we're ready to go and change the face of the fight game once again," McGregor said.