National Green Tribunal (NGT) today limited the number of devotees allowed to visit the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir to 50,000 per day.

The tribunal stated, once the limit for the day is reached, any additional visitors proceeding towards the shrine would be stopped either at Ardhkumari or Katra.

It also halted all new constructions taking place inside the shrine complex.

Watch the video to find out more.