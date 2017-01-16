Two of the world's largest adult entertainment websites have been blocked in the Philippines.

Fans of PornHub and XVideos could not access the popular sites over the weekend and were greeted with this message, according to the Inquistr: "This website has been ordered blocked under authority of the Philippine government pursuant to Republic Act 9775 or the Anti-Child Pornography Law."

While PornHub and XVideos have never been accused of carrying child pornography (PornHub was, however, blocked in Russia after allegations that one actress looked too young) the block is widely seen as a moral crackdown. In fact, according to PornHub's own data, the average Filipino spent over 12 minutes on the site each visit, far longer than visitors from other parts of the world.

Experts believe that while most mainstream pornography sites try their level best to keep child pornography off their sites, the fact that most of the content is uploaded by users makes it exceedingly difficult to monitor and police.

PornHub, which was launched in Montreal, Canada, in 2007 is considered to be the largest online repository of pornography.

PornHub has long been a technology pioneer on the Internet and was the first pornography website to launch curated playlists for its visitors using an advanced algorithm.

It is also known for its sense of humour, recently offering to buy the now-defunct Vine from Twitter, and demanding that its users stop uploading videos of Brazil's 7-0 thrashing by Germany at the 2014 football World Cup with sexual titles.

PornHub is already blocked in China and has run into trouble on a number of occasions with the American Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

PornHub is also known for its support for breast cancer awareness "save the Boobs" and environmental campaigns "PornHub Gives America Wood".

Czech Republic-based XVideos, is among the top five largest pornography sites on the internet, but has recently seen numbers dwindle due to strong competition from PornHub and LiveJasmin.