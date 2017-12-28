A research has revealed that people are interested in sex the most during Christmas and other holiday seasons.

The research analysed data from the celebrations of Christmas by Christians and Eid-al-Fitr by Muslims — especially in Muslim countries. A trigger in the online sex searches and baby boom have been observed around this period.

It was found that the birth rates rise in September during Christmas celebrations. The rise of social media has also provided researches with a pool of accumulated information which hold data regarding the previous nine months.

The research was carried out by Indiana University and the Instituto Gulbenkian de Ciência in Portugal in which 130 countries were studied. The researchers analysed Google search terms from 2004 to 2014 and 10 percent of Twitter posts from late 2010 to early 2014.

"This study is the first 'planetary-level' look at human reproduction as it relates to people's moods and interest in sex online," according to Indiana University's Luis M Rocha, a media release revealed.

The analysis brought to light that the interest in sex rises significantly when there are major cultural or religious celebrations, as highlighted by higher use of terms like "sex" and related words in web searches.

It has also been observed that though Eid-al-Fitr is not celebrated at the same time every year, the increase in birth rates were observed nine months after it, despite the changing dates of the celebration.

"We didn't see a reversal in birth rate or online interest in sex trends between the Northern and Southern hemispheres — and it didn't seem to matter how far people lived from the equator," Rocha said.

In analysing the "online mood", researchers looked at the content of Twitter posts and determined that people "appear to feel happier, safer and calmer during the holidays".

A similar rise in online interest in sex was not observed during Easter or Thanksgiving.

"Perhaps people feel a greater motivation to grow their families during holidays when the emphasis is on love and gift-giving to children," said Rocha said.

"The Christmas season is also associated with stories about the baby Jesus and holy family, which may put people in a loving, happy, 'family mood'."