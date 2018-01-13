A Pawan Hans helicopter, which was on duty for ONGC, crashed off the coast of Mumbai on Saturday, January 13.

Seven people were on board the helicopter, out of which four are said to have been killed. Of the four bodies found, one is said to be a senior ONGC official, reported ANI.

1 Pawanhans Helicopter of ONGC flying from Juhu #Mumbai to ODA Offshore Development Area lost at sea this morning. Total crew on board 5 besides 2pilot. Large scale Indian Coast Guard sear and rescue operation underway. Debris located by CG Ship and one body recovered:Coast Guard

The Coast Guard has recovered the debris of the chopper and is said to be trying to locate the missing passengers. The pilots of the plane too are missing.

The seven-year-old chopper reportedly took off from Juhu at 10.20 am and the last contact it made with the Air Traffic Control was at 10.35 am. The chopper was flying to the Mumbai High North Field and was supposed to land at around 11 am.

"VTPWA Dauphin AS 365 N3 was scheduled to land at North Field of ONGC at 10.58am but didn't land at the scheduled time. No contact could be established after 10.30am and search operations were launched soon after," NDTV quoted an official as saying.

Search operations are on and the Coast Guard said that it had already sent a ship and search aircraft to the site of the crash.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has also been apprised of the situation and Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan said that he is going to Mumbai to coordinate things.

Navy & Coast Guard are on their job. I am also going to Mumbai to coordinate things. I will discuss it with Defense Minister. She is also cooperating & has instructed Navy & Coast Guard to look into the issue extensively:Dharmendra Pradhan on crash of ONGC's Pawan Hans Helicopter

