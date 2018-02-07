With Valentine's Day just around the corner, OnePlus India has come up with a lucrative offer for fans looking to gift the company's most popular flagship to date, the OnePlus 5T, in Lava Red color to their loved ones.

The company is giving away Rs 1,500 instant cash discount for prospective OnePlus 5T Lava Red consumers who use SBI cards to buy it on Amazon India. Such customers are also entitled to get a three-month no-cost EMI option during the offer period on the e-commerce site.

Customers who choose to buy the product from the official OnePlus e-store and OnePlus Experience shop are also entitled to get same benefits along with an assured additional discount via an exchange deal. It is valid from February 7 to February 11.

The new OnePlus 5T variant looks exquisite in the bright crimson shade and, with top-notch features, is the perfect gift for your tech-savvy loved one.

"We are grateful to the OnePlus community for making OnePlus 5T the highest-rated smartphone on Amazon.in and the bestselling premium smartphone in India. To celebrate Valentine's Day this year, we are glad to bring back the special edition of the hugely popular Lava Red variant along with some exciting offers including a special referral program on Amazon.in to further reward the loyal OnePlus community," Vikas Agarwal, general manager at OnePlus India, said in a statement.

OnePlus a few months back announced a referral program and extended the warranty exclusively for OnePlus 5 and 5T customers through Amazon.in.

All consumers who purchased OnePlus 5 and 5T before January 30, 2018, were entitled to get two unique referral codes via email. Any purchases of OnePlus 5T (any color variant) made between February 7 and February 21, 2018, using any of these referral codes makes both the referrer as well as the new buyer eligible for a complimentary three-month brand warranty extension.

Furthermore, the referrer can also avail up to six months of warranty extension if his referral codes are used twice or more. Also, the first 500 successful referrers and new buyers will be eligible for free Bullet V2 earphones from Amazon.in.

For those unaware, OnePlus 5T Lava Red is special compared to other color variants, as it undergoes additional procedures to get its bright crimson color. Its manufacturing needs a specific combination of temperature, consistency and baking time with less than 0.01 percent variation. Additionally, it requires two anodic oxidation processes, using double blasting and an AF coating, to ensure the texture and feel.

Also, to further enhance the user experience, the company has incorporated a completely redesigned wallpaper unique to the OnePlus 5T Lava Red edition.

The rest of the internal hardware is the same as the original OnePlus 5T series. It costs Rs 38,999.

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for latest updates on OnePlus products.

Key specifications of OnePlus 5T: