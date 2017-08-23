The OnePlus team has acted on its promise by releasing timely updates for the OnePlus 3 and 3T by rolling out OxygenOS 4.1.7 over-the-air (OTA) update. As part of the August incremental update, the latest version of OxygenOS brings a bunch of bug fixes and feature enhancements for both the OnePlus phones.

Both the 2016 flagships (OnePlus 3/3T) are confirmed to receive 'Android O' as the last major update while OnePlus 5 is yet to get the latest OxygenOS update. The update is expected to feature improved system stability along with enhanced battery performance and latest security patches.

The update reportedly patches up existing sound channel error with video recording, besides fixing up call routing issues as well as app locker issue with third-party apps. Among other tweaks, Hangouts app will automatically get uninstalled if it has never been updated via Google Play Store.

Check out the complete changelog for OxygenOS 4.1.7 (below):

Feature enhancements

Enhanced system fluidity

Battery optimizations

Android security patch updated to August

Bug fixes

Sound channel error while recording videos

Call is routed to speaker accidentally by some 3rd party apps

Rendering issue in Indian Kannada language

App locker issue caused by some 3rd party apps

As requested by Google, Hangouts will be removed if you have never updated it on Play Store. To keep Hangouts, please update it prior to the upgrade

As this is not an open beta build, it will be rolled out to a small group of OnePlus 3/3T users in phases, followed by its wider rollout in the next few days.