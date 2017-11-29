OnePlus has become a global sensation in the mobile phone industry as it challenges the major tech giants in the market. The recent launch of OnePlus 5T is a reassurance of its commitment to thrive and become the go-to brand for competitive flagship smartphones at an affordable price.

Amidst favourable reviews and feedbacks for the OnePlus 5T, the Chinese smartphone maker launched a limited edition model in its home country. This new variant is dipped in "lava red" hue, giving the flagship a bold refreshing look.

The Lava Red variant of the OnePlus 5T is now an addition to the "Midnight Black" colour model, which was launched earlier this month. But the exclusivity of the red-coloured OnePlus 5T to the Chinese market leaves consumers in other markets yearning for it.

By the looks of it, OnePlus 5T Lava Red variant looks identical from the front, but the rear panel is adorned in bright red. Everything from the fingerprint scanner, antenna bands, volume controls and alert slider have the dominating red paint.

But the new OnePlus 5T limited edition variant has a striking resemblance to the OPPO R11s, which was also launched in red in China earlier this month. But that's not the only similarity both phones share. As per the OnePlus China store, OnePlus 5T Lava Red is priced at ¥2,999, much like the OPPO R11s.

In terms of specifications, do not expect any changes in the new OnePlus 5T. The handset sports the same 6.01-inch Optic AMOLED 18:9 display with Full HD+ resolution and a 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass 5.

OnePlus 5T sports a dual rear camera, which combines a 16MP lens and a 20MP secondary lens with dual LED flash. On the front, there's a 16MP shooter with a screen flash for your low-light selfies. Under the hood, the handset is powered by a Snapdragon 835 chipset, which is paired with either 6GB RAM or 8GB RAM depending on the model you choose, which get 64GB and 128GB storage, respectively.

The premium Android flagship runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat with OxygenOS 4.7.0 and has a 3,300mAh battery with incredible Dash Charge fast charging solution. The handset also supports dual SIM cards with VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0 and lacks microSD card expansion.

In India, the 6GB RAM variant costs Rs 32,999 and the 8GB RAM model is priced at Rs 37,999. It remains unclear if and when the company plans to bring the red-coloured OnePlus 5T to India.