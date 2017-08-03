OnePlus has vigorously expanded in the last three years and it now covers 40 countries and regions across the globe, including India, UK and the United States. But that's not the end of OnePlus' journey as it has set course for a new destination.

Australia – the country with beautiful landscapes and beaches – is the next pit-stop for OnePlus where it has confirmed to bring its best product yet. OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei announced on Thursday that the company is all set to bring OnePlus 5 to its fans in Australia.

OnePlus will be testing the waters in Australia with a soft launch program for its OnePlus 5, which will help the new company assess the demand and supply. The company will host a limited trial run for sales of its successful flagship in the country starting later this month.

Following the global tradition, Pei also said the OnePlus team will be hosting fan events in Melbourne and Sydney to interact with fans face-to-face. This will help the team hear out the suggestions first hand.

"Since the early days of our company, we've seen your support on our forums, social media and even offline at our fan events around the world! Last month while having ice cream with some fans in New Delhi, one of you even flew over from Melbourne to join us. I was speechless," Pei said, addressing the company's Australian fans.

"First of all, I know that many of you have purchased our products via friends or family traveling abroad, or through parallel imports. This can't compare to the user experience when dealing directly with OnePlus. Sorry that you had to endure this, and that it took us so long," he added.

This will certainly help the Aussies who've relied on a third-party to get their hands on OnePlus products. OnePlus 5 is a globally unlocked smartphone and it will work even if shipped from an international country. But it won't be necessary as OnePlus will be establishing a direct channel for consumers to purchase OnePlus 5 in Australia.