For years we have discussed what iPhones are not capable of in comparison with Android phones, and the one thing Apple did better than any other phone was managing sound profiles.

The tiny switch on all iPhones that can be flipped to go back and forth between Sound and Vibrate modes is the least-talked-about feature of the device, but an important Android smartphone-maker is changing that.

OnePlus, which was the first to focus on convenient switching of sound profiles with a dedicated hardware on its phones, is now looking for some more innovation. OnePlus smartphones have a slider that helps users switch between Ring, DND and Silent modes, and it's famously called Alert Slider.

We've reviewed most of the OnePlus smartphones, including OnePlus 5, and found the Alert Slider to be quite a useful addition even though it rarely gets mentioned.

It's better than holding down the volume keys to adjust the sound profiles, which is the case with most smartphones.

But OnePlus is seeking feedback on its Alert Slider and hopes to get some productive ideas on revamping it. The company has started the /r/OnePlus subreddit asking users to participate in a survey, which asks about the ideal setup for the Alert Slider on OnePlus smartphones.

"Some users said they just want two options, Vibrating and Silent. Others wanted Ring /Vibrate/Total Silence or the ability fully customise these three options," a company employee said, acknowledging a comment from an OnePlus 5 owner who said the Alert Slider is "pretty useless for most people right now."

OnePlus, since the days of its inception, has been open to criticism and feedbacks. Having an active community of users has helped the company improve its products based on what customers desire the most. The results are seen in terms of sales of OnePlus smartphones and recognition of the brand.

The survey OnePlus is conducting seeking feedback on its Alert Slider is a sign the company listens to all of its customers. The public survey is open to all, and has five options to choose from. They are:

Hardware button with three options: Ring/Do Not Disturb/Silent. Basically what we have now.

Hardware button with three options: Ring/Vibration/Silent. Set Do Not Disturb via software setting.

Hardware button with two customisable options: Ring/Vibration or Silent. Set Do Not Disturb via software setting.

No physical button for Alert Slider. Set Ring/Vibration/Silent/Do Not Disturb via a software setting.

Other.

Based on the response the company gets from this survey, we might see some changes on the Alert Slider functions.

Redditors have actively participated in brainstorming some ideas by suggesting third-party apps and features that can be added via rooting options. If OnePlus finds a suitable setting, users won't have to go the extra mile.

There are apps like Alert Slider and Notification Slider for OnePlus smartphones that allow users to customise the Alert Slider. By rooting one of the OnePlus phones, a Redditor showed how the Alert Slider can be used to adjust brightness instead of sound profiles, among other options.

It is not known till when the survey will be be active, but if you are interested in voicing your opinion, participate in the OnePlus survey.