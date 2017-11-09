Two things – specifications and pricing -- come to your mind first when you hear of a new product. It is obvious that the upcoming OnePlus 5T will have several feature upgrades over the OnePlus 5 but what still remains a matter of speculation is its pricing – whether it will cost more than its predecessor. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau already has the new smartphone ahead of its launch but he is not willing to reveal any details except giving hints in titbits.

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has announced that the OnePlus 5T would be unveiled in New York City on November 16, before releasing in other markets like India, North America, and Europe the following week. However, it hasn't revealed its price, keeping the doors open for rumour-mongers to speculate.

Interestingly, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has hinted in a tweet that the OnePlus 5T would cost more than the OnePlus 5, contradicting earlier report that the two siblings would be priced the same.

Cost of smartphone components is rising, but phones are also getting better. OnePlus users will appreciate what's coming. — Pete Lau (@petelau2007) November 8, 2017

The OnePlus 5 was released in June this year with a price tag of $479 (£449 / Rs 32,999) for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and $539 (£499 / Rs 37,999) for the high-end 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

Responding to to a query raised by a fan on the possibility of OnePlus "ridiculously" hiking the price of the OnePlus 5T, Lau said that it is a "great product" and that he already has it.

Expected specifications of OnePlus 5T:

The upcoming OnePlus handset is expected to feature a 6-inch Optic AMOLED touchscreen with 2,160x1,080 screen resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, it is expected to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, a 6GB/8GB RAM, 64GB/128GB internal memory, a 20MP+20MP dual-camera, a 16MP front-snapper, and a 3,450mAh battery.