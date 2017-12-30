OnePlus has posted a teaser video highlighting people's reaction to a product inside a mystery box. The video has been titled "What's in the Box?".

People in the video seem to like the texture of the product and making their wild guess about the product. Some people say that the product is of the sandstone variants of the OnePlus One and OnePlus 2.

OnePlus One and OnePlus 2 did not have the metal backs unlike the newer smartphones of OnePlus. According to the teaser, it seems that OnePlus is working on a sandstone variant of the 5T. We will find out if that is true in January when OnePlus plans to "unbox the mystery."

Please note that the OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited edition also has a sandstone finish and comes in white colour. There are chances that OnePlus may be looking to offload the Star Wars tag off it and launch a white sandstone variant of the OnePlus 5T with broader availability. Or it may launch a whole new product or accessory.

The video was published on the official YouTube channel of OnePlus. The video indicates that the product will launch sometime in January and for now, OnePlus has created suspense of the mystery box.

People in the teaser feel that the product inside the box is smooth, a little bit textured, like a stone and quite grippy. Still, we will have to wait and watch what OnePlus has in store for us in January.

There are no chances of the mysterious product being a new OnePlus 5T protective case as OnePlus is already offering a sandstone case for its current flagship phone.