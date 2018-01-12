In late 2017, a Qualcomm spreadsheet containing launch schedules of the flagship phones with its Snapdragon 845 chipset had surfaced online revealing that OnePlus 6 might debut in June. But, the Chinese company chose to remain silent on the speculations, as it focused on launching OnePlus 5T models.

Now, the cat is finally out of the bag, as company CEO Pete Lau finally confirmed to CNET that the much-awaited OnePlus 6 is indeed coming in later part of the second quarter, which puts the time-frame to June.

There's more...

The company honchos also made a surprise announcement that OnePlus will initiate talks with US network providers to sell their phones in the country, which the fellow compatriot Huawei recently failed to do so. If that deal comes through, OnePlus will become first Chinese company to strike a deal with a carrier in the US, as close to 90 percent of the mobile phones are sold via contracts in the country.

Only when the company sign contracts with carriers, they get the real chance to challenge established players such as Apple and Samsung.

Undeterred over the failed business opportunity, Huawei has announced that it will continue to sell phones and plans to release the flagship phone Mate 10 Pro later this month, but consumers have to pay full price to buy the product. Going by the features, it's worth the price-tag: $799 (approx. €663/Rs 50, 741), it commands.

It will be interesting to see how OnePlus will be able to convince US carriers to sell their products.

OnePlus 6: All you need to know

As per the reports we have gathered so far, OnePlus 6 is said to FullView screen with 18:9 aspect ratio to offer rich cinematic view similar to OnePlus 5T, but key difference is that the former will come with most advanced in-display fingerprint sensor, thereby making capacity metal-clad physical buttons, which are seen in current crop of flagship phones, obsolete.

With an in-display fingerprint, the company will have the freedom to come up with creative design language and also make the phone water resistant.

As far as the CPU concerned, OnePlus 6 is confirmed to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core. It is expected to be backed by 6GB/8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage and 3,300 (or more) mAh battery.

Like previous iterations, OnePlus 6 is also expected to come with a cost-effective price tag, almost half of what top branded phones cost.

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for latest updates on OnePlus products.