2018 is going to be a year full of new flagship smartphones, and Samsung has already commenced the race with its Galaxy S9 series. While several flagships are going to make the headlines this year, OnePlus 6 will be one of them mainly for its effective pricing and high-end features.

After a recent report revealed that OnePlus 6 will be the company's most expensive smartphone at $749 (Rs 37,700), several other details about the phone such as its release, specifications, and key features have also been leaked.

OnePlus 6 is expected to be launched sometime in May or June, but the exact release date is not final yet. But after a slide-show presentation leak of the OnePlus 6, an image that appears to be from an information guide of the handset has appeared online.

Techslize spotted the leaked image, which gives away quite a lot of details about the OnePlus 6.

OnePlus 6 features

OnePlus 6 is expected to feature a 6.28-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 19:9 aspect ratio, which allows for a larger screen to easily fit in the palm. But the company's decision to go with FHD once again is getting a bit old.

The camera specifications are expected to closely follow OnePlus 5T. The rear setup will have dual cameras with 20MP and 16MP sensors with f/1.7 aperture. On the front, there's going to be a 20MP snapper with f/2.0 aperture.

Under the hood, OnePlus 6 will have the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset, paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. This suggests a higher-end model could come with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

OnePlus 6 is likely to get a battery bump to 3,450mAh from 3,300mAh as seen on the OnePlus 5T with Dash Charge fast charging technology, of course. The battery size is also the same as the recently-launched OPPO R15, which is going to serve as a primary design inspiration complete with a notch at the top and bezel-less display.

The handset is also expected to run Android 8.1 Oreo-based OxygenOS out-of-the-box and it will get Android P, which favors the notch, when it is available.

With these features and a $750 price tag, will it be a sound choice for consumers in 2018? Stay tuned for updates.

