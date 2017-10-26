Despite being a relatively new company, OnePlus isn't making the game any easier for the market leaders in smartphone segement. OnePlus 5 is easily one of the best flagship smartphones we've seen this year, and rumours are consistently hinting at an imminent launch of its successor.

OnePlus 5T, as the rumours suggest, will be the next premium smartphone by the Chinese tech company that made a name for itself by challenging sector giants like Apple and Samsung. There have been several leaks pointing towards a redesigned version of OnePlus 5 that accurately addresses the concerns of those users who felt the current flagship wasn't up to the mark in its looks.

The latest report citing tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks), suggests OnePlus 5T is coming as early as next month. With such a short notice and no official confirmation, the question is whether potential buyers must wait for the new handset or go with the current OnePlus 5 smartphone.

To solve that confusion, we compared OnePlus 5 with the upcoming OnePlus 5T. However, the specifications of the latter are purely based on rumours and leaks.

Design

OnePlus 5 had an average design when compared to Samsung Galaxy S8, LG G6 and others. The bezel-less full screen displays are the new norm for flagship smartphones (even Apple adopted it for iPhone X), so it was natural to expect a "flagship killer" to do the same. Sadly, it didn't.

But the Chinese tech giant is making up for it without further delay. OnePlus 5T is going to be the change everyone wanted. Rumours suggest that the new smartphone will have a 6-inch Optic AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution (1080x2160 pixels), 18:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass 5.

While OnePlus 5 had a 5.5-inch Optic AMOLED screen with Full HD (1920x1080p) resolution and a 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass 5.

Battery

One of the strongest USPs of OnePlus 5 is the reliable battery. The handset sports a 3,300mAh battery, which supports Dash Charge technology that offers incredible fast charging. Even though there isn't much improvement in this area, OnePlus 5T seems to be coming with a slightly bigger 3,450mAh battery with Dash Charge technology.

Fingerprint scanner

OnePlus 5's fingerprint scanner is rated to be the best in the industry. It's accurate, fast and placed at the most convenient place – inside the home button on the front. Sadly, trimming the bezels on the OnePlus 5T will leave no space for the home button, forcing the company to either eliminate the biometric sensor or place it at the back.

As per one of the rumours, OnePlus is putting the fingerprint scanner at the back of the device in a square-shaped form. Not sure if fans will be impressed by this decision, but it is better than not having it at all.

Camera

OnePlus 5 comes with a dual rear camera, featuring a 16MP Sony sensor with EIS paired with a 20MP telephoto Sony sensor to capture in-depth effect. On the front, the handset comes with a 16MP single sensor.

There haven't been any reports about a different camera setup involved in the OnePlus 5T, so our guess is the company will go on with its standard setup.

Everything else...

Like the camera, OnePlus 5T is going to retain the same specifications of One Plus 5 in other departments. It will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset, 6GB/8GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage, 4G VoLTE support, dual SIM card support, USB Type-C port, Alert slider functions and OxygenOS based on Android Nougat.

It is to be believed that the OnePlus 5T will be priced slightly higher than its predecessor. As expected, the OnePlus 5T will come in two variants. The base model will be priced at $549 (approx. €464/Rs.35,564) while the higher-end variant will cost $649 (roughly €549/Rs.42,043).