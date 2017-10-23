It was reported not long ago that OnePlus might skip OnePlus 5T and directly release OnePlus 6 next year but it's the other way around now as the T-series is said to be alive. In fact, the OnePlus 5 successor may come soon as images of the purported device with the tagline have surfaced online.

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is yet to announce the release date of the OnePlus 5T but reports have claimed that it would happen on November 5. OnePlus has denied the launch date but it won't come as a surprise if the handset is announced in November as the OnePlus 3T was also unveiled in the same month last year.

Images believed to be of the OnePlus 5T with tagline "Bigger screen. Same footprint" have hit the internet, giving a clear picture of its look. However, one has to take it with a pinch of salt as the company is yet to confirm it.

3 additional photos I took of the #oneplus5T They are not that good but it is what it is? #OnePlus #OnePlus5 #leaked pic.twitter.com/8PQ5r2pSRN — Jacky (@Jacky_Tech) October 22, 2017

From what we have heard so far, the OnePlus 5T is expected to sport a 6-inch display with 2,160x1,080 screen resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio. Leaked images have indicated that the handset would have a fingerprint sensor in the back but with a safe distance from the cameras. It is also expected to have a bezel-less display and mount a dual camera.