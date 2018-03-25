OnePlus 5T, which was launched in November last year, was a runaway success in almost all the markets it was released and taking in to account of the original OnePlus 5 variant (June same year), 2017-series was best selling devices for the company to date.

Now, reports are coming in from North America that the company has run out of the OnePlus 5T stocks and it won't be restocked again, OnePlus confirmed to Engadget.

Kyle Kiang, OnePlus' head of global marketing and general manager of North America revealed that the company received an unprecedented response for the OnePlus 5T and it has exhausted all the North America-bound variants. Also, added that they have no plans to bring more units to the market and OnePlus fans in the aforementioned region will have to wait for the company's new flagship for 2018, which is believed it to be the OnePlus 6.

There is no official word on exact timeline of the OnePlus 6 launch, but going by the recent spate of the device's image and price information leaks, OnePlus might be planning for an early launch probably in April-end or early May, not June, as previously thought.

OnePlus 6: What we know so far about Android flagship

OnePlus 6 is said to sport 6.2-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) screen having 19:9 aspect ratio.

Other features include 16MP+20MP dual-camera on the back with F1.7 aperture, 20MP front-camera, 6GB/8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage and 3,450mAh battery with Dash charge (with up to 50% quick charging in 30 minutes) capability.

Also, OnePlus 6 is said to flaunt notch on top of the display similar to Apple iPhone X, but smaller in size. It will house 20MP front-camera and some sensors to enable face unlock feature.

Leaked images have also indicated that OnePlus 6 will have a glossy shell, probably with an extra layer of glass. This means the flagship device might come with wireless charging capability, which was missed in the OnePlus 5 series.

Word on the street is that the OnePlus 6 will cost $749, most expensive than any other OnePlus phones in the past.

Having said, the OnePlus 6 (256GB) price is still very less compared to Apple iPhone X ($1517) and the Galaxy S9 Plus ($1200) with same storage capacities.

