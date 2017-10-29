With the Samsung smartphones and Apple's iPhones (iPhone X excluded) already out in the market, the OnePlus 5T is fast growing to become the most-anticipated smartphone of the year so far. And why shouldn't it, after all, OnePlus is a company know to produce "flagship killers" with exceptional hardware at a reasonable price.

The OnePlus 5 is merely 3 months old and we are already awaiting its successor — OnePlus 5T, a phone that has been teased and leaked several times till now. But just in case you are not well acquainted with the rumours and specs of the OnePlus 5T, we have leafed out a list of what we have gathered so far about the new flagship. Read on.

OnePlus 5T specs:

Although the company is yet to unveil the device and make the specs official, several listings – including a recent visit to the AnTuTu benchmarking site – give us an idea of what to expect from OnePlus when it finally launches the phone on November 16. Bear in mind these specs are only rumoured and not the official ones, so take them with a grain of salt.

Display:

The OnePlus 5T is expected to sport a 6-inch AMOLED screen made by Samsung. It may boast of a Quad HD resolution with 2,560 x 1,440 pixels like the one on the Galaxy S8 or the LG G6.

And from the leaked images and renders we can safely expect an 18:9 screen aspect ratio, which seems to have become the industry standard for most smartphones.

From what we have seen in the leaked images, the OnePlus 5T will come with very thin bezels running along the display, quite similar to the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus minus the curved edges. The top and bottom bezels seem to look significantly thinner, meaning that it will feature a bigger (6-inch) display in almost the same footprint as its predecessor.

Camera:

OnePlus 5T will come equipped with a dual-camera setup just like its predecessor OnePlus 5 with possibly the same primary 16MP shooter and a 20MP telephoto unit.

Processor:

With the Snapdragon 845 expected to be unveiled only by December and Samsung rumoured to have bought the first batch of the SD 845, OnePlus 5 will be powered by the current top-of-the-line Snapdragon 835 Octa-core processor just like the OnePlus 5.

Memory:

The recent AnTuTu benchmark leak showed a OnePlus 5T with 8GB of RAM and 128GB inbuilt storage. So we can safely say that it will retain the same configuration of OnePlus 5 – a 6GB RAM variant with 64GB onboard storage and a 8GB RAM variant with 128GB internal memory.

Battery:

Expect the OnePlus 5T to be powered by a 3,450mAH battery, which is a full 150mAh larger than the OnePlus 5's 3,300mAH Li-ion battery.

OnePlus 5T launch date:

Last year, the OnePlus 3T was launched on November 15, so it is safe to assume that OnePlus could reserve November as its lucky launch month.

A recent leak showing us an Amazon Promo suggests that OnePlus could launch the OnePlus 5T as early as November 16 in China and that Amazon could have the exclusive rights to sell the product (including in India). But we're not sure about when the product would land up in India.

Back-mounted fingerprint scanner

The fact that the bottom bezel has been significantly reduced, and the absence of the fingerprint scanner up front (in leaked images) would only mean OnePlus shifted the fingerprint reader to the rear. The fingerprint scanner is said to be in square shape to compliment the company's logo.

OnePlus 5T will cost more than OnePlus 5 at launch:

The OnePlus 5 was launched at Rs 32,999 for the 64GB version. It seems only natural for OnePlus to price the OnePlus 5T with the bigger and better screen a notch or two higher than the OnePlus 5.

The OnePlus 5T has been listed on Oppomart for already for $549 for the 64GB variant, which translates roughly around Rs 35,500 and the 128GB variant is listed at $649 (approx. Rs 42,000). Nevertheless, it is still less than half the price of the iPhone X which starts at Rs 89,000 in India.

Headphone jack

It all started last year with Apple ditching the headphone jack with the iPhone 7 and the iPhone 7 Plus. The recently-launched Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL also gave the 3.5mm headphone jack a miss. But, OnePlus 5T is more than likely to retain that feature.

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei recently held a poll on Twitter asking OnePlus fans if they want the headphone jack on the OnePlus 5T and a resounding 85 percent voted YES.

Do you like headphone jacks? (2017 edition) — Carl Pei (@getpeid) October 5, 2017

We are sure OnePlus won't disappoint its fans by ditching the headphone jack.

Water resistant?

No. OnePlus 5T doesn't seem to carry any special certification for waterproofing as of yet. So you will have to be a little careful the next time you take your OnePlus 5T to the pool.

However, we are still not completely sure about this feature. So, keep your fingers crossed.