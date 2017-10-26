The long-rumoured Android flagship OnePlus 5T, which has already been leaked in images and spec-sheet, is expected to finally break covers next month.

Prolific Twitter Spy Evan Blass (@evleaks) in a series of tweets has claimed that the speculated OnePlus 5T, which the company has so far not officially confirmed its development, is, in fact, a real deal and if things go as planned OnePlus is expected to host the product launch event soon after November 20.

Blass, who has the most consistent track record for a leakster predicting un-released smartphones, added that the aforementioned information was sourced from two different reliable company insiders.

Moreover, the leaked OnePlus 5T release timeline is in line with OnePlus 3T launch last year making us more confident to vouch for Blass' recent statement.

OnePlus 5T: What we know so far

As per the latest reports, OnePlus 5T is expected to house pretty much the same hardware as seen in the original OnePlus 5 but differ in one three aspects such as display, battery and camera.

Got a second, reliable confirmation here, claiming a post-11/20 release. https://t.co/KDvBH8y7NO — Evan Blass (@evleaks) October 25, 2017

It is said to be 6-inch Optic AMOLED display with Full HD (1080x2160 pixels) screen protected Gorilla Glass 5 and boast 18:9 aspect ratio, which is now the flagship smartphone standard.

It is also expected to come with upgraded 20MP+20MP dual-camera set-up on the back, but lens type and aperture size are yet to be ascertained.

As far as the battery capacity is concerned, it is said to houses 3,450mAh, 150mAh (4.5 percent) more than the OnePlus 5's (3,300mAh) cell capacity.

Other features such as the front-camera (16MP), dash charge technology, Type C USB port, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Octa-core, 6GB/8GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage options are expected to be same as the OnePlus 5.

As far as the pricing is concerned, OnePlus 5T will come in two variants 6GB RAM+64GB storage and 8GB RAM+128GB storage for $549 (approx. €464/Rs.35,564) and $649(roughly €549/Rs.42,043), respectively.

