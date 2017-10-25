OnePlus has won many hearts by launching commendable products. The latest one being OnePlus 5. It has been well-received by critics around the world. Following the newly-found tradition of launching two smartphones in a year, OnePlus is widely expected to bring OnePlus 5T to the market, and new evidence backs the rumours.

The Chinese smartphone giant is yet to confirm the existence of OnePlus 5T or even drop a hint. But the latest leaks have made OnePlus confirm several details about the new phone and even accept pre-orders.

GizmoChina spotted OnePlus 5T being listed on OppoMart for $549 for the 64GB variant and $649 for the 128GB model. The online retailer is accepting pre-orders currently, with estimated delivery around the end of November. As of this writing, the listing was still active, and we were able to add the handset to cart and checkout without any problem.

Besides the price, OnePlus 5T listing on OppoMart revealed the complete specifications. According to that, the new handset would come with the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset, dual rear-camera with 20MP+16MP Sony sensors and 6GB and 8GB RAM configurations for 64GB and 128GB storage models respectively.

As it appears, both OnePlus 5T and OnePlus 5 will be identical in terms of specifications. The only difference we can confirm right now is the 6-inch Optic AMOLED display with Full HD (1080x2160 pixels) resolution, Gorilla Glass 5 and 18:9 aspect ratio. The product images shown on the site resembles closely to the likes of Vivo V7+, Samsung Galaxy S8, and the upcoming OPPO F5.

OnePlus 5T is also coming with the same 16MP front-facing snapper, 4G VoLTE support, USB Type C port and Android Nougat-based Oxygen OS. The new smartphone, however, is getting a bigger 3,450mAh battery with Dash Charge support as compared to OnePlus 5's 3,000mAh unit.

Despite the detailed leak, OnePlus 5T is still open to speculation about the fingerprint scanner placement. We do not see a physical home button in the OnePlus 5T to accommodate a biometric scanner in the front. It is safe to assume that the fingerprint scanner will be moved to the back.

If the leaked details are accurate, it is possible the OnePlus 5T will be priced more than the current OnePlus 5, but not with a significant difference. We just have to wait to find out.